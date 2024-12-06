25 Contoh Soal Narrative Text Kelas 11 Lengkap dengan Jawabannya

JAKARTA - 25 contoh soal Narrative Text kelas 11 lengkap dengan jawabannya. Berikut adalah contoh soal Narrative Text yang perlu dipelajari oleh para siswa. Soal ini dapat digunakan untuk melatih kemampuan siswa sebelum ujian Bahasa Inggris.



Seperti yang sudah diketahui, Narrative Text merupakan salah satu topik dalam mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris. Teks ini berisi cerita fiksi yang bertujuan untuk menghibur pembaca.



Narrative Text terdiri dari tiga bagian utama, yaitu orientation (pengenalan), complication (masalah), dan resolution (penyelesaian masalah). Jenis teks ini sering ditemukan dalam dongeng, cerita rakyat, atau karya fiksi lainnya.



25 Contoh Soal Narrative Text Beserta Jawabannya yang telah dirangkum oleh Okezone pada, Jum’at (6/12/2024).



1.What is the resolution of narrative text?

A. Problem solving

B. Story

C. Moral value

D. Messages

Jawaban : A



2.The generic structure of narrative text is...

A. Complication, Resolution, and Orientation.

B. Resolution, Orientation, and Complication.

C. Orientation, Resolution, and Complication.

D. Orientation, Complication, and Resolution.

Jawaban: D



3.What is narrative text?

A. A story to entertain/amuse people.

B. A story tells about past experience.

C. A funny story

D. A fact story

Jawaban: A



4.What is the text about?

The Rabbit and the Turtle

One day, in the forest a rabbit was boasting about how fast he could run. He was laughing at the turtle for being so slow. Much to the rabbit’s surprise, the turtle challenged him to a race. The rabbit thought this was a good joke and accepted the challenge. The fox was to be the umpire of the race.

As the race began, the rabbit raced way ahead of the turtle, just like everyone thought. The rabbit got to the halfway point and could not see the turtle anywhere. He was hot and tired and decided to stop and take a short nap. All this time the turtle kept walking step by step by step. He never quit no matter how hot or tired he got. He just kept going.

However, the rabbit slept longer than he had thought and woke up. He could not see the turtle anywhere! He went at full-speed to the finish line but found the turtle there waiting for him.

A. Recount Text

B. Descriptive Text

C. Narrative Text

D. Announcement Text

Jawaban: C



5.Which one of these generic structures that we use to tell information about character, time, and place of the story?

A. Orientation

B. Complication

C. Resolution

D. Re-orientation/coda



6.Where do you think the story happened?

The Bear and the Two Friends

Once, two friends were walking through the forest. They knew that anything dangerous can happen to them at any time in the forest. So they promised each other that they would remain united in case of danger.



Suddenly, they saw a large bear approaching tern. One of the friends at once climbed a nearby tree. But the other one did not know how to climb. So being led by his common sense, he lay down on the ground breathless, pretending to be a dead man.



The bear came near the man lying on the ground. It smelt his ears and slowly left the place. Because the bear did not touch him, the friend on the tree came down and asked his friend on the ground, "Friend, what did the bear tell you into your ears?"The other friend replied, "He advised me not to believe a false friend.