10 Contoh Soal TKA Bahasa Inggris SMP Kelas 9 Tahun 2026 dan Jawabannya

JAKARTA - 10 contoh soal TKA Bahasa Inggris SMP Kelas 9 Tahun 2026 dan Jawabannya. Tes Kemampuan Akademik (TKA) Bahasa Inggris untuk SMP Kelas 9 berdasarkan materi Kurikulum Merdeka/2013 tahun 2026, mencakup narrative, procedure, labels, expression, dan grammar (passive/tenses), disadur dari materi simulasi Pusmendik dan materi sekolah.

Contoh Soal Bahasa Inggris

Text for numbers 1-2

King Hung Vuong VI had a beautiful daughter. He did not want her to marry just any prince. So, he made an announcement that he was looking for the right husband for her. Many princes came from faraway lands, but none of them was a good match for the princess.

Son Tinh was the Spirit of the Mountain, and Thuy Tinh was the Spirit of the Waters. One day, they both appeared as young noblemen and asked to marry the princess. They were equally talented, powerful, and respected. The King found it hard to choose, so he decided to give them a test. He said that the one who brought the proper wedding gifts first the next morning would marry his daughter.

The next day, Son Tinh arrived early with his gifts. The King kept his promise and gave the princess to him. Thuy Tinh was angry about losing. He challenged Son Tinh to fight for the princess. But Son Tinh refused, believing he had already won fairly. Furious, Thuy Tinh used his power to call the rivers and streams to rise. Soon, the land was covered with floods that destroyed crops and homes.

Son Tinh stayed calm in his mountain palace. Whenever the water rose, he made his mountains higher. After many days of fighting, Thuy Tinh grew tired and ordered the waters to retreat. Still, he never accepted his defeat. Every year, he tried again to attack, and this is how monsoons came to Vietnam.

1. Why did Thuy Tinh attack Son Tinh after the wedding?

a. He was jealous of Son Tinh's victory

b. He believed the King had lied to him

c. He thought the princess loved him more

d. He wanted to show off his power to the king

Jawaban: a. He was jealous of Son Tinh's victory

2. What does the phrase 'kept his promise' in the text mean?

a. Forgot about his decision

b. Changed his mind about the wedding

c. Did what he had promised to do

d. Delayed the marriage for many days

Jawaban: c. Did what he had promised to do

3. Read the text and answer the question.

In recent years, social media has dramatically changed the way people communicate. While it allows individuals to connect with friends and family across the world, it also has negative effects. Many users spend hours scrolling through posts, which can lead to decreased productivity and even affect mental health. Moreover, the spread of misinformation on these platforms can influence public opinion and create social tension. Despite these drawbacks, social media remains a powerful tool for education, business, and social activism.