JAKARTA - Biaya kuliah Undip jalur mandiri 2023 akan dibahas lengkap dalam artikel ini. Diketahui, Universitas Diponegoro (Undip) 2023 telah membuka pendaftaran jalur mandiri.
Ujian Mandiri (UM) merupakan seleksi secara mandiri yang diselenggarakan oleh Universitas Diponegoro yang memiliki 54 prodi di bawah 11 Fakultas yang bisa dipilih calon mahasiswa S1 pada Ujian Mandiri Undip 2023.
Sementara itu, pada jalur mandiri Undip calon mahasiswa akan dikenakan dua jenis biaya, yaitu UKT (Uang Kuliah Tunggal) dan SPI (Sumbangan Pengembangan Institusi).
Undip sudah mengumumkan biaya kuliah jalur mandiri tahun 2023, bagi calon mahasiswa yang bersedia mendaftar jalur mandiri, berikut sejumlah informasinya, dilansir beragam sumber, Selasa (6/6/2023).
1. Fakultas Hukum
Hukum
UKT :
Rp500.000 (Gol 1)
Rp1.000.000 (Gol 2)
Rp3.500.000 (Gol 3)
Rp4.500.000 (Gol 4 )
Rp5.500.000 (Gol 5)
Rp6.500.000 (Gol 6)
Rp6.750.000 (Gol 7)
Rp7.000.000 (Gol 8)
SPI:
Rp40 juta (Gol 1)
Rp45 juta (Gol 2)
2. Fakultas Ekonomika dan Bisnis Manajemen
Manajemen
UKT:
Rp500.000 (Gol 1)
Rp1.000.000 (Gol 2)
Rp3.500.000 (Gol 3)
Rp4.500.000 (Gol 4)
Rp5.500.000 (Gol 5)
Rp6.500.000 (Gol 6)
Rp7.000.000 (Gol 7)
Rp7.500.000 (Gol 8)
SPI:
Rp30 juta (Gol 1)
Rp40 juta (Gol 2)
Ekonomi
UKT:
Rp500.000 (Gol 1)
Rp1.000.000 (Gol 2)
Rp3.500.000 (Gol 3)
Rp4.500.000 (Gol 4 )
Rp5.500.000 (Gol 5)
Rp6.500.000 (Gol 6)
Rp6.750.000 (Gol 7)
Rp7.000.000 (Gol 8)
SPI:
Rp20 juta (Gol 1),
Rp25 juta (Gol 2).
Akuntansi
UKT:
Rp500.000 (Gol 1)
Rp1.000.000 (Gol 2)
Rp3.500.000 (Gol 3)
Rp4.500.000 (Gol 4)
Rp5.500.000 (Gol 5)
Rp6.500.000 (Gol 6)
Rp7.000.000 (Gol 7)
Rp7.500.000 (Gol 8)
SPI:
Rp30 juta (Gol 1)
Rp40 juta (Gol 2)
Ekonomi Islam
UKT:
500.000
1.000.000
3.500.000
4.500.000
5.500.000
6.500.000
6.750.000
7.000.000
SPI:
Rp10 juta (Gol 1)
Rp15 juta (Gol 2)
3. Fakultas Teknik
Teknik Sipil, Arsitektur, Teknik Kimia, Perencanaan Wilayah dan Kota, Teknik Mesin, Teknik Elektro, Teknik Perkapalan, Teknik Industri, Teknik Lingkungan, Teknik Geologi, Teknik Geodesi, Teknik Komputer
UKT seluruh prodi:
Rp500.000 (Gol 1)
Rp1.000.000 (Gol 2)
p3.500.000 (Gol 3)
Rp5.000.000 (Gol 4)
Rp6.500.000 (Gol 5)
Rp7.000.000 (Gol 6)
Rp8.000.000 (Gol 7)
Rp9.500.000 (Gol 8)
SPI seluruh prodi:
Rp35 juta (Gol 1)
Rp45 juta (Gol 2)
4. Fakultas Kedokteran
Kedokteran
UKT:
Rp500.000 (Gol 1)
Rp1.000.000 (Gol 2)
Rp5.000.000 (Gol 3)
Rp10.000.000 (Gol 4)
Rp14.000.000 (Gol 5)
Rp18.000.000 (Gol 6)
Rp20.000.000 (Gol 7)
Rp22.000.000 (Gol 8)
SPI:
Rp200 juta (Gol 1)
Rp250 juta (Gol 2)
Keperawatan
UKT:
Rp500.000 (Gol 1)
Rp1.000.000 (Gol 2)
Rp3.500.000 (Gol 3)
Rp5.00.000 (Gol 4)
Rp6.000.000 (Gol 5)
Rp7.000.000 (Gol 6)
Rp8.000.000 (Gol 7)
Rp9.500.000 (Gol 8)
SPI:
Rp30 juta (Gol 1)
Rp45 juta (Gol 2)
Gizi
UKT:
Rp500.000 (Gol 1)
Rp1.000.000 (Gol 2)
Rp4.000.000 (Gol 3)
Rp5.500.000 (Gol 4)
Rp6.500.000 (Gol 5)
Rp7.500.000 (Gol 6)
Rp8.000.000 (Gol 7)
Rp9.000.000 (Gol 8)
SPI:
Rp35 juta (Gol 1)
Rp50 juta (Gol 2).
Kedokteran Gigi
UKT:
Rp500.000 (Gol 1)
Rp1.000.000 (Gol 2)
Rp5.000.000 (Gol 3)
Rp10.000.000 (Gol 4)
Rp14.000.000 (Gol 5)
Rp18.000.000 (Gol 6)
Rp20.000.000 (Gol 7)
Rp22.000.000 (Gol 8)
SPI:
Rp150 juta (Gol 1)
Rp200 juta (Gol 2)
Farmasi
UKT:
Rp500.000 (Gol 1)
Rp1.000.000 (Gol 2)
Rp4.000.000 (Gol 3)
Rp6.000.000 (Gol 4)
Rp8.000.000 (Gol 5)
Rp10.000.000 (Gol 6)
Rp11.000.000 (Gol 7)
Rp12.500.000 (Gol 8)
SPI:
Rp40 juta (Gol 1)
Rp50 juta (Gol 2)
5. Fakultas Peternakan dan Pertanian
Peternakan
UKT:
Rp500.000 (Gol 1)
Rp1.000.000 (Gol 2)
Rp3.500.000 (Gol 3)
Rp4.500.000 (Gol 4)
Rp5.500.000 (Gol 5)
Rp6.500.000 (Gol 6)
Rp7.000.000 (Gol 7)
Rp7.500.000 (Gol 8)
SPI:
Rp15 juta (Gol 1)
Rp20 juta (Gol 2)
Agribisnis
UKT:
Rp500.000 (Gol 1)
Rp1.000.000 (Gol 2)
Rp3.500.000 (Gol 3)
Rp4.500.000 (Gol 4)
Rp5.500.000 (Gol 5)
Rp6.500.000 (Gol 6)
Rp7.000.000 (Gol 7)
Rp7.500.000 (Gol 8)
SPI:
Rp15 juta (Gol 1)
Rp20 juta (Gol 2)
Teknologi Pangan
UKT:
Rp500.000 (Gol 1)
Rp1.000.000 (Gol 2)
Rp3.500.000 (Gol 3)
Rp4.500.000 (Gol 4)
Rp5.500.000 (Gol 5)
Rp6.500.000 (Gol 6)
Rp7.000.000 (Gol 7)
Rp7.500.000 (Gol 8)
SPI:
Rp20 juta (Gol 1)
Rp30 juta (Gol 2)
Agroekoteknologi
UKT:
Rp500.000 (Gol 1)
Rp1.000.000 (Gol 2)
Rp3.500.000 (Gol 3)
Rp4.500.000 (Gol 4)
Rp5.500.000 (Gol 5)
Rp6.500.000 (Gol 6)
Rp7.000.000 (Gol 7)
Rp7.500.000 (Gol 8)
SPI:
Rp15 juta (Gol 1)
Rp20 juta (Gol 2)
6. Fakultas Ilmu Budaya
Sastra Indonesia
UKT:
Rp500.000 (Gol 1)
Rp1.000.000 (Gol 2)
Rp3.500.000 (Gol 3)
Rp4.000.000 (Gol 4)
Rp5.000.000 (Gol 5)
Rp5.500.000 (Gol 6)
Rp6.000.000 (Gol 7)
Rp6.500.000 (Gol 8)
SPI:
Rp12,5 juta (Gol 1)
Rp17,5 juta (Gol 2)