HOME EDUKASI KAMPUS

Biaya Kuliah Undip Jalur Mandiri 2023

Novia Adristi Zhafira , Jurnalis-Selasa, 06 Juni 2023 |13:03 WIB
Biaya Kuliah Undip Jalur Mandiri 2023
Biaya Kuliah Undip Jalur Mandiri 2023/dok Undip
JAKARTA - Biaya kuliah Undip jalur mandiri 2023 akan dibahas lengkap dalam artikel ini. Diketahui, Universitas Diponegoro (Undip) 2023 telah membuka pendaftaran jalur mandiri.

Ujian Mandiri (UM) merupakan seleksi secara mandiri yang diselenggarakan oleh Universitas Diponegoro yang memiliki 54 prodi di bawah 11 Fakultas yang bisa dipilih calon mahasiswa S1 pada Ujian Mandiri Undip 2023.

Sementara itu, pada jalur mandiri Undip calon mahasiswa akan dikenakan dua jenis biaya, yaitu UKT (Uang Kuliah Tunggal) dan SPI (Sumbangan Pengembangan Institusi).

Undip sudah mengumumkan biaya kuliah jalur mandiri tahun 2023, bagi calon mahasiswa yang bersedia mendaftar jalur mandiri, berikut sejumlah informasinya, dilansir beragam sumber, Selasa (6/6/2023).

1. Fakultas Hukum

Hukum

UKT :

Rp500.000 (Gol 1)

Rp1.000.000 (Gol 2)

Rp3.500.000 (Gol 3)

Rp4.500.000 (Gol 4 )

Rp5.500.000 (Gol 5)

Rp6.500.000 (Gol 6)

Rp6.750.000 (Gol 7)

Rp7.000.000 (Gol 8)

SPI:

Rp40 juta (Gol 1)

Rp45 juta (Gol 2)

2. Fakultas Ekonomika dan Bisnis Manajemen

Manajemen

UKT:

Rp500.000 (Gol 1)

Rp1.000.000 (Gol 2)

Rp3.500.000 (Gol 3)

Rp4.500.000 (Gol 4)

Rp5.500.000 (Gol 5)

Rp6.500.000 (Gol 6)

Rp7.000.000 (Gol 7)

Rp7.500.000 (Gol 8)

SPI:

Rp30 juta (Gol 1)

Rp40 juta (Gol 2)

Ekonomi

UKT:

Rp500.000 (Gol 1)

Rp1.000.000 (Gol 2)

Rp3.500.000 (Gol 3)

Rp4.500.000 (Gol 4 )

Rp5.500.000 (Gol 5)

Rp6.500.000 (Gol 6)

Rp6.750.000 (Gol 7)

Rp7.000.000 (Gol 8)

SPI:

Rp20 juta (Gol 1),

Rp25 juta (Gol 2).

Akuntansi

UKT:

Rp500.000 (Gol 1)

Rp1.000.000 (Gol 2)

Rp3.500.000 (Gol 3)

Rp4.500.000 (Gol 4)

Rp5.500.000 (Gol 5)

Rp6.500.000 (Gol 6)

Rp7.000.000 (Gol 7)

Rp7.500.000 (Gol 8)

SPI:

Rp30 juta (Gol 1)

Rp40 juta (Gol 2)

Ekonomi Islam

UKT:

500.000

1.000.000

3.500.000

4.500.000

5.500.000

6.500.000

6.750.000

7.000.000

SPI:

Rp10 juta (Gol 1)

Rp15 juta (Gol 2)

3. Fakultas Teknik

Teknik Sipil, Arsitektur, Teknik Kimia, Perencanaan Wilayah dan Kota, Teknik Mesin, Teknik Elektro, Teknik Perkapalan, Teknik Industri, Teknik Lingkungan, Teknik Geologi, Teknik Geodesi, Teknik Komputer

UKT seluruh prodi:

Rp500.000 (Gol 1)

Rp1.000.000 (Gol 2)

p3.500.000 (Gol 3)

Rp5.000.000 (Gol 4)

Rp6.500.000 (Gol 5)

Rp7.000.000 (Gol 6)

Rp8.000.000 (Gol 7)

Rp9.500.000 (Gol 8)

SPI seluruh prodi:

Rp35 juta (Gol 1)

Rp45 juta (Gol 2)

4. Fakultas Kedokteran

Kedokteran

UKT:

Rp500.000 (Gol 1)

Rp1.000.000 (Gol 2)

Rp5.000.000 (Gol 3)

Rp10.000.000 (Gol 4)

Rp14.000.000 (Gol 5)

Rp18.000.000 (Gol 6)

Rp20.000.000 (Gol 7)

Rp22.000.000 (Gol 8)

SPI:

Rp200 juta (Gol 1)

Rp250 juta (Gol 2)

Keperawatan

UKT:

Rp500.000 (Gol 1)

Rp1.000.000 (Gol 2)

Rp3.500.000 (Gol 3)

Rp5.00.000 (Gol 4)

Rp6.000.000 (Gol 5)

Rp7.000.000 (Gol 6)

Rp8.000.000 (Gol 7)

Rp9.500.000 (Gol 8)

SPI:

Rp30 juta (Gol 1)

Rp45 juta (Gol 2)

Gizi

UKT:

Rp500.000 (Gol 1)

Rp1.000.000 (Gol 2)

Rp4.000.000 (Gol 3)

Rp5.500.000 (Gol 4)

Rp6.500.000 (Gol 5)

Rp7.500.000 (Gol 6)

Rp8.000.000 (Gol 7)

Rp9.000.000 (Gol 8)

SPI:

Rp35 juta (Gol 1)

Rp50 juta (Gol 2).

Kedokteran Gigi

UKT:

Rp500.000 (Gol 1)

Rp1.000.000 (Gol 2)

Rp5.000.000 (Gol 3)

Rp10.000.000 (Gol 4)

Rp14.000.000 (Gol 5)

Rp18.000.000 (Gol 6)

Rp20.000.000 (Gol 7)

Rp22.000.000 (Gol 8)

SPI:

Rp150 juta (Gol 1)

Rp200 juta (Gol 2)

Farmasi

UKT:

Rp500.000 (Gol 1)

Rp1.000.000 (Gol 2)

Rp4.000.000 (Gol 3)

Rp6.000.000 (Gol 4)

Rp8.000.000 (Gol 5)

Rp10.000.000 (Gol 6)

Rp11.000.000 (Gol 7)

Rp12.500.000 (Gol 8)

SPI:

Rp40 juta (Gol 1)

Rp50 juta (Gol 2)

5. Fakultas Peternakan dan Pertanian

Peternakan

UKT:

Rp500.000 (Gol 1)

Rp1.000.000 (Gol 2)

Rp3.500.000 (Gol 3)

Rp4.500.000 (Gol 4)

Rp5.500.000 (Gol 5)

Rp6.500.000 (Gol 6)

Rp7.000.000 (Gol 7)

Rp7.500.000 (Gol 8)

SPI:

Rp15 juta (Gol 1)

Rp20 juta (Gol 2)

Agribisnis

UKT:

Rp500.000 (Gol 1)

Rp1.000.000 (Gol 2)

Rp3.500.000 (Gol 3)

Rp4.500.000 (Gol 4)

Rp5.500.000 (Gol 5)

Rp6.500.000 (Gol 6)

Rp7.000.000 (Gol 7)

Rp7.500.000 (Gol 8)

SPI:

Rp15 juta (Gol 1)

Rp20 juta (Gol 2)

Teknologi Pangan

UKT:

Rp500.000 (Gol 1)

Rp1.000.000 (Gol 2)

Rp3.500.000 (Gol 3)

Rp4.500.000 (Gol 4)

Rp5.500.000 (Gol 5)

Rp6.500.000 (Gol 6)

Rp7.000.000 (Gol 7)

Rp7.500.000 (Gol 8)

SPI:

Rp20 juta (Gol 1)

Rp30 juta (Gol 2)

Agroekoteknologi

UKT:

Rp500.000 (Gol 1)

Rp1.000.000 (Gol 2)

Rp3.500.000 (Gol 3)

Rp4.500.000 (Gol 4)

Rp5.500.000 (Gol 5)

Rp6.500.000 (Gol 6)

Rp7.000.000 (Gol 7)

Rp7.500.000 (Gol 8)

SPI:

Rp15 juta (Gol 1)

Rp20 juta (Gol 2)

6. Fakultas Ilmu Budaya

Sastra Indonesia

UKT:

Rp500.000 (Gol 1)

Rp1.000.000 (Gol 2)

Rp3.500.000 (Gol 3)

Rp4.000.000 (Gol 4)

Rp5.000.000 (Gol 5)

Rp5.500.000 (Gol 6)

Rp6.000.000 (Gol 7)

Rp6.500.000 (Gol 8)

SPI:

Rp12,5 juta (Gol 1)

Rp17,5 juta (Gol 2)

Follow WhatsApp Channel Okezone untuk update berita terbaru setiap hari
