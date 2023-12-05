10 Contoh Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas X SMA tentang Functional Text dan Kunci Jawaban

Read the following conversation and answer the question that follows!

Nadia and Alicia meet for the first time and try to know each other. Read the dialogue below and complete the blanks with appropriate possessive pronouns.

Nadia: Hello, my name is Nadia.

Alicia: Hi, I am Alicia.

Nadia: Nice to meet you.

Alicia: Nice to meet you too.

Nadia: Is this ……(A)…… first time in London?

Alicia: No, it is not. I have been living here for about two years now.

Nadia: I see, have you been studying here for all that time?

Alicia: Yes, this is ….(B)…. second year here, I have got one more year to go.

Nadia: What are you studying?

Alicia: I'm studying English Literature. I want to be a linguist. How about you?

Nadia: Sounds cool. I want to be a school teacher.

Alicia: That's great!

1. What appropriate Possessive Pronoun for A spot?

a. Your.

b. Yours.

c. Mine.

d. You.

2. What appropriate Possessive Pronoun for b spot?

a. Yours.

b. I.

c. Mine.

d. my.

3. From that Dialogue, we know that Alicia….

a. Has living in London in 3 Years.

b. Has living in London in 2 Years.

c. Been studying in European Literature.

d. Want to be an Illustrator.

Read the following conversation and answer the question that follows!

Reina: Have you got Daria’s birthday gift?

Fina: Not yet. I have no idea what I should give for her as a present.

Reina: I am thinking that she needs a new pencil case since hers was lost two days ago during our field trip.

Fina: Have you gone buying that?

Reina: No, I ….. that yet. Hey, do you want to join me to the bookstore? Maybe you can find something good to give too.

Fina: I think that’s good idea. Let’s go!

4. The appropriate form of verb to complete the sentence is…

a. Am not buying.

b. Hasn’t bought.

c. Haven’t bought.

d. Hadn’t bought.

5. From that dialogue, we know that….

a. Fina want to buy Gift for Reina.

b. Reina suggest Daria to buy book.

c. Daria’s pencil case was lost.

d. Their field trip was three days ago.

Jawaban:

1. A. Your.

2. D. My.

3. B. Has living in London in 2 Years.

4. C. Haven’t bought.

5. C. Daria’s pencil case was lost.