JAKARTA - 10 contoh percakapan bahasa Inggris 2 orang tentang perkenalan diri menarik untuk disimak. Terutama untuk kalian yang memang ingin fasih berlatih bahasa Inggris.

Barangkali saja dalam waktu dekat, kamu akan berjumpa banyak orang baru dari berbagai negara dalam berbagai situasi. Maka berikut ini dialog yang bisa menjadi referensi kamu dalam berkomunikasi dilansir dari berbagai sumber, Minggu (5/11/2023). Yuk simak!

10 Contoh Percakapan Bahasa Inggris 2 Orang tentang Perkenalan Diri

1. Conversation 1

Nini : Hi!

Inda : Hi! nice to meet you.

Nini : Nice to meet you too! My name is Nini. What is your name?

Inda : My name is Inda, nice to meet you too!

Inda : I live in depok. Where do you live?

Nini : I live in bekasi.

Inda : I have to go now. See you later!

Nini : See you later!

2. Conversation 2

Nayla : Hello! i have heard some great things about you.

Khalid : Hello! it is a honor to meet you.

Nayla : My name is Nayla, and i am a new student here. What is your name?

Khalid : My name is Khalid. I can introduce you to my friends.

Nayla : That would be great! i have some free time at lunch.

Khalid : The bell is ringing, we should go to the class.

Nayla : Ok.

3. Conversation 3

Ami : Hi!

Jaka : Hi!

Ami : My name is Ami, are you going to the book fair?

Jaka : My name is Jaka, and yes! i am going to the book fair.

Ami : Me too! i know a shortcut we can use to get there faster.

Jake : That is awesome! it would help me save some time.

Ami : let's go!

4. Conversation 4

Balo : Excuse me, can you help me?

Hana : Hello! I'm Hana, how can i help you?

Balo : My name is Balo, and i am looking for the restroom.

Hana : The restroom is right beside the dentist's room.

Balo : Great, thank you!

Hana : You're welcome!

5. Conversation 5

Tina : Hi, Dido, nice to meet you again after long holiday.

Dido : Hello. Tina, nice to meet you too.

Tina : Anyway, where did you go on the last holiday?

Dido : Well. I went to Bali. It’s a wonderful place withbeautiful beaches and sceneries.

Tina : Wow. It sounds great. What did you do there?

Dido : My family and I spent four nights there in a bungalow in Kuta beach. I had a great vacation

there. I swam and surfed on the beach. I also played football and sand with my brother.

Tina : What else did you do there?

Dido : The next morning I visited another small island around Bali on a boat. It was a great experience to see many beautiful places and have a talk with tourists there.

Tina : What did you do before you left Bali?

Dido : On the last day, I went to the merchBudise shops and bought some stuffs there. I bought shirts, shorts, and also traditional clothes. Unfortunately I couldn’t afford to buy a surfing board because it was too expensive.

Tina : Well, it’s nice to hear your story. I hope that I can also visit Bali someday.