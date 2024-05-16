20 Contoh Soal UTBK SNBT 2024 Materi Literasi Bahasa Inggris Lengkap dengan Jawabannya

JAKARTA – 20 contoh soal UTBK SNBT 2024 materi literasi Bahasa Inggris lengkap dengan jawabannya. Pejuang UTBK SNBT 2024 dapat mempelajari contoh berikut sebagai persiapan diri.

UTBK SNBT 2024 gelombang 2 sudah digelar mulai 14 Mei hingga 20 Mei 2024. Ada materi hingga tipe soal yang harus dikerjakan calon peserta UTBK SNBT 2024 demi masuk perguruan tinggi negeri (PTN) impian, salah satunya Literasi dalam Bahasa Indonesia dan Literasi Bahasa Inggris.

Tujuan tes literasi tersebut adalah untuk mengukur kemampuan calon mahasiswa baru dalam memahami, mengevaluasi, dan menggunakan jenis-jenis teks.

Dalam tes ini, peserta SNBT akan mengerjakan 30 soal Bahasa Indonesia selama 45 menit.

Mereka juga akan mengerjakan 20 soal Bahasa Inggris selama 30 menit. Meski merupakan tes yang berkaitan dengan bahasa, namun tes ini tidak memiliki soal essay.

Berikut 20 contoh soal UTBK SNBT 2024 materi literasi Bahasa Inggris lengkap dilansir dari CHE bimbel, Jumat (17/5/2024):

Passage 1

Over this decade, employment in jobs requiring education beyond a high school diploma will grow more rapidly than employment in jobs that do not; of the 30 fastest growing occupations, more than half require post-secondary education. With the average earnings of college graduates at a level that is twice as high as that of workers with only a high school diploma. Higher education is now the clearest (1) … into the middle class.

In higher education, the U.S. has been outpaced internationally. While the United States ranks ninth in the world in the proportion of the young adults enrolled in college, we have fallen to 16th in the world in our share certificates and degrees awarded to adults ages 25-43 –lagging behind Korea, Canada, Japan and other nations. While more than half of college students graduate within six years, the (2) … for low-income students is around 25 percent.

Acknowledging these factors in his early Administration, President Obama challenged every American to commit at least one year of higher education or post-secondary training. (3)... that America would once again have the highest proportion of college graduates in the world by 2020

1. The option that best completes (1) is…

A. Effort

B. Position

C. Pathway

D. Advantage

E. Beginning

Jawaban: C. Pathway

2. The option that best completes (2) is…

A. Completion rate

B. Academic capacity

C. Logical understanding

D. Learning achievement

E. Intellectual development

Jawaban: A. Completion rate

3. The option that best completes (3) is…

A. Americans will deserve higher education for their future

B. Middle class Americans are invited to provide financial aids

C. The president has set up a new educational goal for the country

D. The government recommends American for college education

E. American students are suggested to take entrepreneurial skills

Jawaban: C. The president has set up a new educational goal for the country

Passage 2

The U.S. team is one of three digging into what is now known to be a vast system of lakes and streams deep below the surface of Antarctica. A British team attempting to drill into much deeper Lake Ellsworth had returned home in December because of equipment failures, but a Russian team is also at work now retrieving core water from Lake Vostok. With much fanfare, the Lake Vostok core was pulled up last year from more than 2.5 miles (4 Kilometers) from the frigid surface. Vostok is much deeper and larger than any other Antarctica lake, and both it and Ellsworth lie under much colder ice and believed to have less subsurface water flowing in and out than does Whillans.

The existence of subglacial lakes and streams in Antarctica is a relatively new discovery, and the size of this wet world under the ice has only been grasped in recent years. Helen Fricker, a glaciologist at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography and a principal investigator of the Whillans team, first described Lake Whillans in 2007.

Using satellite data, she and her colleagues discovered a periodic rising and falling of the ice surface above the Whillans Ice streams between 2003 and 2006, and concluded that a lake was likely underneath.

4. Why does the author state, “...she and her colleagues discovered a periodic rising and falling of the ice surface above the Whillans Ice streams between 2003 and 2006…” (Paragraph 3, line 13)?

A. To expose the characteristics of the lake

B. To inform that the lakes have been recently discovered

C. To describe the process of exploration of sub-glacial lakes

D. To explain that the explorations need sophisticated equipment

E. To show the relationship of equipment used and lakes being explored

Jawaban: C. To describe the process of exploration of sub-glacial lakes

5. The following are relevant with the information in the passage, except…

A. A government interested in exploring the Antarctica should recruit experts on glacier

B. Sophisticated equipment should be available to explore the Antarctica

C. The drilling team should consist of expertise on Marine Biology

D. Data on lakes in Antarctica is very limited

E. Water of the sub-glacial lakes is also frozen

Jawaban: E. Water of the sub-glacial lakes is also frozen

6. What does the author assume about the sub-glacial lake in Antarctica

A. The ice drilled as solid as rock

B. All lakes explored are located beneath the ice layer

C. Efforts have not been made study lakes in Antarctica before 2000

D. Experts on ocean and glaciers were not avail in 1990s and earlier

E. Satelity was not involved in collecting data about Antarctica before the new millennium

Jawaban: B. All lakes explored are located beneath the ice layer