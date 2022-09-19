Share

10 Contoh Kalimat Simple Past Tense dalam Bentuk Positif, Negatif dan Interogatif

Natalia Bulan, Okezone · Senin 19 September 2022 14:36 WIB
https: img.okezone.com content 2022 09 19 624 2670496 10-contoh-kalimat-simple-past-tense-dalam-bentuk-positif-negatif-dan-interogatif-YgDPnaNViV.jpg 10 contoh kalimat Simple Past Tense/Freepik
A A A

JAKARTA - Berikut ini adalah 10 contoh kalimat Simple Past Tense dalam bentuk positif, negatif dan interogatif.

Contoh kalimat Simple Past Tense bisa ditemui dalam kehidupan sehari-hari ketika membicarakan sesuatu atau pengalaman yang terjadi di masa lampau.

Simple Past Tense sendiri adalah kalimat yang menyatakan kejadian masa lampau yang sudah selesai.

Ciri-cirinya adalah menggunakan kata kerja bentuk ke-2 (V2) atau to be yang berupa was/were dan dibagi menjadi dua jenis.

Yaitu verbal simple past tense dan nominal simple past tense.

Berikut ini adalah rumus verbal Simple Past Tense dan nominal Simple Past Tense:

 

Rumus verbal simple past tense

(+) Positif: Subject + Verb2 + Object

(-) Negatif: Subject + did + not + verb1

(?) Tanya (Interrogative): Did + Subject + Verb1 + ?

 

Rumus nominal simple past tense

(+) Positif: Subject + to be (was/were) + adjective/adverb

(-) Negatif: Subject +to be (was/were) + adjective/adverb

(?) Tanya (Interrogative): to be (was/were) + Subject + adjective/adverb + ?

Di bawah ini adalah 10 contoh kalimat simple past tense (+), (-), dan (?)

1. (+) Rina came home last week

(-) Rina did not come last week

(?) Did Rina come home last week?

2. (+) She bought a book yesterday

(-) She did not buy a book yesterday

(?) Did she buy a book yesterday?

3. (+) My sister put the beer in the refrigerator last night

(-) My sister did not put the beer in the refrigerator last night

(?) Did my sister put the beer in the refrigerator last night?

4. (+) He studied Math yesterday

(-) He did not study Math yesterday

(?) Did he study Math yesterday?

5. (+) They were high school student two years ago

(-) They were not high school student two years ago

(?) Were they high school student two years ago?

6. (+) Today is rainy. It was sunny yesterday

(-) Today is rainy. It was not sunny yesterday

(?) Today is rainy. Was it sunny yesterday?

7. (+) I bought an iPhone yesterday

(-) I did not buy an iPhone yesterday

(?) Did I buy an iPhone yesterday?

8. (+) Toro was here this morning.

(-) Toro was not here this morning.

(?) Was Toro here this morning?

9. (+) Amira was absent yesterday because she visited her grandfather.

(-) Amira was not absent yesterday.

(?) Was Amira absent yesterday?

10. (+) Last Thursday I stayed at my aunt’s house and my father picked me up.

(-) Last Thursday I did not stay at my aunt’s house and my father did not pick me up.

(?) Did you stay at your aunt’s house last Thursday and your father picked you up?

1
4

Berita Terkait

Bagikan Artikel Ini

Berita Lainnya

Rumus Kimia Fotosintesis Serta Proses dan Reaksinya

Rumus Kimia Fotosintesis Serta Proses dan Reaksinya

4 Mitos tentang Aurora di Dunia, dari Rubah Api hingga Dewa

4 Mitos tentang Aurora di Dunia, dari Rubah Api hingga Dewa

Kemenag Harap Dunia Pesantren Lebih Terbuka dalam Sikapi Persoalan Hukum

Kemenag Harap Dunia Pesantren Lebih Terbuka dalam Sikapi Persoalan Hukum

Kemenag Terus Upayakan Preventif Cegah Tindak Kekerasan di Pesantren

Kemenag Terus Upayakan Preventif Cegah Tindak Kekerasan di Pesantren

Waketum MUI Sebut Mendiang Profesor Azra Orang Indonesia Pertama Bergelar Sir dari Kerajaan Inggris

Waketum MUI Sebut Mendiang Profesor Azra Orang Indonesia Pertama Bergelar Sir dari Kerajaan Inggris

Stafsus Menag Minta Guru PAI Respons Cepat dalam Tangkal Hoaks di Era Disrupsi Teknologi Informasi

Stafsus Menag Minta Guru PAI Respons Cepat dalam Tangkal Hoaks di Era Disrupsi Teknologi Informasi

SMA di Bekasi Diduga Terima Pungli dari Sumbangan Orangtua Murid, Disdik Jabar Beri Bantahan

SMA di Bekasi Diduga Terima Pungli dari Sumbangan Orangtua Murid, Disdik Jabar Beri Bantahan

Lika-Liku Siswi SMA Jualan di Sekolah, Sempat ke Pasar Sebelum Berangkat

Lika-Liku Siswi SMA Jualan di Sekolah, Sempat ke Pasar Sebelum Berangkat

Cari Berita Lain Di Sini