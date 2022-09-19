JAKARTA - Berikut ini adalah 10 contoh kalimat Simple Past Tense dalam bentuk positif, negatif dan interogatif.

Contoh kalimat Simple Past Tense bisa ditemui dalam kehidupan sehari-hari ketika membicarakan sesuatu atau pengalaman yang terjadi di masa lampau.

Simple Past Tense sendiri adalah kalimat yang menyatakan kejadian masa lampau yang sudah selesai.

Ciri-cirinya adalah menggunakan kata kerja bentuk ke-2 (V2) atau to be yang berupa was/were dan dibagi menjadi dua jenis.

Yaitu verbal simple past tense dan nominal simple past tense.

Berikut ini adalah rumus verbal Simple Past Tense dan nominal Simple Past Tense:

Rumus verbal simple past tense

(+) Positif: Subject + Verb2 + Object

(-) Negatif: Subject + did + not + verb1

(?) Tanya (Interrogative): Did + Subject + Verb1 + ?

Rumus nominal simple past tense

(+) Positif: Subject + to be (was/were) + adjective/adverb

(-) Negatif: Subject +to be (was/were) + adjective/adverb

(?) Tanya (Interrogative): to be (was/were) + Subject + adjective/adverb + ?

Di bawah ini adalah 10 contoh kalimat simple past tense (+), (-), dan (?)

1. (+) Rina came home last week

(-) Rina did not come last week

(?) Did Rina come home last week?

2. (+) She bought a book yesterday

(-) She did not buy a book yesterday

(?) Did she buy a book yesterday?

3. (+) My sister put the beer in the refrigerator last night

(-) My sister did not put the beer in the refrigerator last night

(?) Did my sister put the beer in the refrigerator last night?

4. (+) He studied Math yesterday

(-) He did not study Math yesterday

(?) Did he study Math yesterday?

5. (+) They were high school student two years ago

(-) They were not high school student two years ago

(?) Were they high school student two years ago?

6. (+) Today is rainy. It was sunny yesterday

(-) Today is rainy. It was not sunny yesterday

(?) Today is rainy. Was it sunny yesterday?

7. (+) I bought an iPhone yesterday

(-) I did not buy an iPhone yesterday

(?) Did I buy an iPhone yesterday?

8. (+) Toro was here this morning.

(-) Toro was not here this morning.

(?) Was Toro here this morning?

9. (+) Amira was absent yesterday because she visited her grandfather.

(-) Amira was not absent yesterday.

(?) Was Amira absent yesterday?

10. (+) Last Thursday I stayed at my aunt’s house and my father picked me up.

(-) Last Thursday I did not stay at my aunt’s house and my father did not pick me up.

(?) Did you stay at your aunt’s house last Thursday and your father picked you up?