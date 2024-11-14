Advertisement
HOME EDUKASI SEKOLAH

10 Contoh Descriptive Text tentang Hewan Lengkap dengan Terjemahannya

Cahyo Yulianto , Jurnalis-Kamis, 14 November 2024 |00:07 WIB
10 Contoh Descriptive Text tentang Hewan Lengkap dengan Terjemahannya
Contoh Descriptive Text Tentang Hewan (Foto: Okezone)
A
A
A

JAKARTA - 10 Contoh descriptive text tentang hewan lengkap dengan terjemahannya. Descriptive text biasanya berisi tulisan yang menggambarkan sebuah objek berdasarkan pengamatan, perasaan, dan pengalaman sang penulis.

Teks ini umumnya mewakili kalimat-kalimat yang menggambarkan benda atau makhluk hidup. Judul pada paragraf descriptive text perlu mengandung tiga unsur, yakni relevan, menarik dan juga singkat.

Dilansir dari berbagai sumber pada Rabu (13/11/2024), Okezone telah merangkum contoh descriptive text tentang hewan, sebagai berikut.

Contoh Descriptive Text tentang Hewan

1. A Tortoise

Turtles are one of the animals belonging to reptiles. The environment of this animal is dominant in water, but can also live on land. So don't be surprised if you find turtles in various places such as desert areas, meadows, forests, swamps, rivers, and the sea.

Turtles are animals that have a shell on their back. Some turtles do not have teeth, but they do have a hard snout that functions like teeth. A tortoise's neck can be elongated as well as shortened, allowing the head to pop out and enter the shell when threatened.

These animals reproduce by laying eggs. Turtle eggs are not incubated alone but are planted in the sand and exposed to direct sunlight. The age of this reptile animal can reach hundreds of years.

Terjemahan:

Seekor Kura-kura

Kura-kura adalah salah satu hewan yang tergolong dalam hewan reptil. Lingkungan hidup hewan ini dominan di air, namun bisa juga hidup di daratan. Sehingga tidak heran kalau menemukan kura-kura di berbagai tempat seperti daerah gurun, padang rumput, hutan, rawa, sungai, dan laut.

