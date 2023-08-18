5 Contoh Motivation Letter Bahasa Inggris yang Benar





5 contoh motivation letter bahasa Inggris yang benar mudah untuk disusun. Motivation letter bertujuan untuk melamar sebuah lowongan seperti peluang beasiswa atau lamaran kerja.

Berbeda dengan cover letter, motivation letter umumnya berisi tentang bagaimana kamu mencapai pengalaman kamu tersebut.

Format Membuat Motivation Letter

Detail pribadi (Nama, Alamat, Email, Profil, Pengalaman Kerja jika ada). Tulis tentang kursus, magang atau profil pekerjaan yang kamu lamar dan sebutkan juga alasannya. Mulailah dengan menuliskan alasan umum yang menjelaskan mengapa kamu melamar ke lowongan tersebut, magang atau posisi kerja.

Cara Menulis Motivation Letter

Menulis surat motivasi yang baik membutuhkan waktu. Jadi pastikan kamu secara metodis mengerjakan langkah-langkah untuk membuat surat kamu sebaik mungkin. Membiarkan banyak waktu untuk menulis surat tersebut memastikan kamu memasukkan semua konten yang diperlukan dan mengikuti setiap langkah penting, seperti tulis garis besar, tulis pengantar, perluas maksud dan tujuan, penutup, hingga salam.

Contoh Motivation Letter Bahasa Inggris yang Benar

Contoh 1:

Scholarship application motivation letter example

Dear Mr. Bradman,

My name is Zoe Hooper, and I am writing to show my interest in a scholarship for your Bachelor of Science in Nursing program. I have a passion for helping people, and I hope my financial limitations will not hold me back from harnessing this passion in my career.

I grew up in a lower-income family with a single mother who worked three jobs to provide for my brothers and me. My mother taught me the value of hard work and the importance of taking care of others who cannot take care of themselves. She also stressed the importance of education to us, teaching us that it would help us access an easier life. Her encouragement along with my own determination helped me earn some of the best grades in my high school class.

As my mother worked long hours, I spent a lot of time caring for my youngest brother who has cerebral palsy. I feel the time I spent caring for him sparked an interest in nursing. I learned to be compassionate and patient and was rewarded by his smiles. I hope to make my own patients smile in the face of their own health concerns in the future.

I feel my natural work ethic and drive to succeed would make me an asset to Los Angeles University. I know your school has an excellent nursing program, and feel it would give me the perfect environment to gain the degree I need to secure my dream job and give back to the community. Rest assured that I would make the most of the scholarship opportunity and make you and my mother proud.

I am very grateful for the time you have taken to consider my application and look forward to hearing from you soon. Please do not hesitate to contact me at [email protected] if you have any questions about my application.

Kind regards,

Zoe Hooper

Contoh 2:

Dear Mr/Ms. [recipient's surname],

My name is [your name] and I am a [position/qualification/area of study]. I am writing to apply for a [scholarship/volunteer opportunity/place] at [name of organization].

I would love to [study/volunteer] with you because [reasons for wanting to study course or volunteer]. I am especially interested in your [school/nonprofit] because [reasons for choosing a particular organization].

I feel I would be an asset to your organization because I am [list of positive qualities]. I am also skilled in [list of positive skills] which I developed through [experiences or courses that taught you skills].

In conclusion, I hope to get the opportunity to [study/volunteer] with you at [name of organization]. Thank you for taking the time to review my application. Please contact me at [preferred contact details] if you have any questions for me. I look forward to hearing from you soon.

Yours sincerely,

[Your name]

This template provides space for the basic information your motivation letter requires. However, the best motivation letters have a personal touch. Customize this template by adding extra details and taking several sentences to explain your reasons for writing and personal assets. Personal anecdotes can help your motivation letter stand out.

Contoh 3:

Dear Mr. Thomas,

My name is Stephanie Ruiz, and I am a high school student at Seattle City High School with a keen interest in computer studies and visual art. I am writing to apply for the multimedia design and communication degree at Seattle University.

I hope to become a web designer, so I would like to learn more about multimedia design. I feel your course would help me understand the digital design process and the way websites and their visual imagery can help businesses present images to consumers.

I love the way different colors and images can evoke emotions in viewers. I enjoy experimenting with the power of color and imagery and think I have a natural creative flair. I am confident that I will be able to apply this flair to new projects and increase my design abilities at your school.

I respect Seattle University's reputation for academic and sporting excellence. I appreciate that yours is a school that encourages students to achieve their potential both inside and outside the classroom. As a social person who has participated in several extracurricular activities, including the school band and softball team, I feel my diverse interests would make me a great fit for your school.

Studying at your school would help me develop my aptitude for design while having fun, whether it is on the sporting field or in another arena. I am open to whatever experiences life at Seattle University would bring me and hope I could achieve them through your multimedia design and communication degree. Thank you very much for considering my request. Please email me at [email protected] if you have any questions about my application.

Sincerely,

Stephanie Ruiz