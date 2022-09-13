JAKARTA - Contoh kalimat simple past tense bisa ditemui dalam kehidupan sehari-hari ketika kita membicarakan hal yang terjadi di masa lampau.

Simple past tense merupakan kalimat yang menyatakan kejadian di masa lampau dan sudah selesai.

Ciri dari bentuk kalimat simple past adalah menggunakan kata kerja bentuk ke-2 (V2) atau to be yang berupa was/were.

Simple past tense ini terbagi menjadi dua jenis, yakni verbal simple past tense dan nominal simple past tense.

Berikut rumus verbal simple past tense dan nominal simple past tense.

Rumus verbal simple past tense

(+) Positif: Subject + Verb2 + Object

(-) Negatif: Subject + did + not + verb1

(?) Tanya (Interrogative): Did + Subject + Verb1 + ?

Rumus nominal simple past tense

(+) Positif: Subject + to be (was/were) + adjective/adverb

(-) Negatif: Subject +to be (was/were) + adjective/adverb

(?) Tanya (Interrogative): to be (was/were) + Subject + adjective/adverb + ?

Inilah 25 Contoh kalimat simple past tense (+),(-), dan (?).

1. (+) I was born in 2001. / Aku lahir pada tahun 2001.

(-) I was not born in 2001. / Aku tidak lahir pada tahun 2001.

(?) Were you born in 2001? / Apakah kamu lahir pada tahun 2001?

2. (+) I went to Paris last year. / Aku pergi ke Paris tahun lalu.

(-) I did not go to Paris last year. / Aku tidak pergi ke Paris tahun lalu.

(?) Did you go to Paris last year? / Apakah kamu pergi ke Paris tahun lalu.

3. (+) My grandfather was a soldier. / Kakekku adalah seorang tentara.

(-) My grandfather was not a soldier. / Kakekku bukan seorang tentara.

(?) Was your grandfather a soldier? / Apakah kakekmu seorang tentara?

4. (+) Tania bought a beautiful necklace when she went to the mall last night. / Tania membeli sebuah kalung yang cantik ketika ia pergi ke mall malam tadi.

(-) Tania did not buy a necklace when she went to the mall last night. / Tania tidak membeli kalung ketika ia pergi ke mall malam tadi.

(?) Did Tania buy a necklace when she went to the mall last night? / Apakah Tania membeli kalung ketika ia pergi ke mall malam tadi?

5. (+) Toro was here this morning. / Toro ada di sini tadi pagi.

(-) Toro was not here this morning. / Toro tidak ada di sini tadi pagi.

(?) Was Toro here this morning? / Apakah Toro ada di sini tadi pagi?

6. (+) They brought me lots of fruit when I was sick. / Mereka membawakanku banyak buah ketika aku sakit.

(-) They did not bring me lots of fruit when I was sick. / Mereka tidak membawakanku banyak buah ketika aku sakit.

(?) Did they bring you lots of fruit when you were sick? / Apakah mereka membawakanmu banyak buah ketika kamu sakit?

7. (+) Amira was absent yesterday because she visited her grandfather. / Amira kemarin absen karena ia mengunjungi kakeknya.

(-) Amira was not absent yesterday. / Amira tidak absen kemarin.

(?) Was Amira absent yesterday? / Apakah Amira absen kemarin?

8. (+) Last Thursday I stayed at my aunt’s house and my father picked me up. / Kamis lalu aku menginap di rumah tanteku dan ayahku menjemputku.

(-) Last Thursday I did not stay at my aunt’s house and my father did not pick me up. / Kamis lalu aku tidak menginap di rumah tanteku dan ayahku tidak menjemputku.

(?) Did you stay at your aunt’s house last Thursday and your father picked you up? / Apakah Kamis lalu kamu menginap di rumah tantemu dan ayahmu menjemputmu?

9. (+) My sister cried a lot. / Adikku banyak menangis.

(-) My sister did not cry a lot. / Adikku tidak banyak menangis.

(?) Did your sister cry a lot? / Apakah adikmu banyak menangis?

10. (+) Mia called me last night because she missed me. / Mia meneleponku tadi malam karena ia merindukanku.

(-) Mia did not call me last night because she did not miss me. / Mia tidak meneleponku tadi malam karena ia tidak merindukanku.

(?) Did Mia call you last night because she missed you? / Apakah Mia meneleponmu tadi malam karena ia merindukanmu?

11. (+) I joined a study club when I was in junior high school. / Aku bergabung dengan sebuah klub belajar ketika aku masih SMP.

(-) I did not join a study club when I was in junior high school. / Aku tidak bergabung dengan sebuah klub belajar ketika masih SMP.

(?) Did you join a study club when you were in junior high school? / Apakah kamu bergabung dengan klub belajar ketika masih SMP?

12. (+) Tom came to my house this morning because he wanted to borrow my bike. / Tom datang ke rumahku tadi pagi.

(-) Tom did not come to my house this morning. / Tom tidak datang ke rumahku tadi pagi.

(?) Did Tom come to your house this morning because he wanted to borrow your bike? / Apakah Tom datang ke rumahmu tadi pagi karena ia ingin meminjam sepedamu?

13. (+) I came to Pia’s house last night because she was mad at me. / Aku datang ke rumah Pia tadi malam karena ia marah padaku.

(-) I did not come to Pia’s house last night because she was not mad at me. / Aku tidak datang ke rumah Pia tadi malam karena ia tidak marah padaku.

(?) Did you come to Pia’s house last night because she was mad at you? / Apakah kamu datang ke rumah Pia tadi malam karena ia marah padamu?

14. (+) My mother made some sandwiches just now. / Ibuku baru saja membuat sandwich.

(-) My mother did not make sandwiches. / Ibuku tidak membuat sandwich.

(?) Did your mother just make a sandwich? / Apakah ibumu baru saja membuat sandwich?

15. (+) Last week we talked about our event and I wrote the report. / Minggu lalu kami membicarakan acara kami dan aku menulis laporannya.

(-) Last week we did not talk about our event and I did not write the report. / Minggu lalu kami tidak membicarakan acara kami dan aku tidak menulis laporan.

(?) Did you guys last week talk about your event and you wrote the report? / Apakah kalian minggu lalu membicarakan acara kalian dan kamu menulis laporannya?

16. (+) I met my best friend last Sunday because we wanted to buy bracelets together. / Aku bertemu sahabatku hari Minggu lalu karena kami ingin membeli gelang bersama.

(-) I did not meet my best friend last Sunday. / Aku tidak bertemu sahabatku hari Minggu lalu.

(?) Did you meet your best friend because you and your best friend wanted to buy bracelets together? / Apakah kamu bertemu sahabatmu karena kalian ingin membeli gelang bersama?

17. (+) I took the TOEFL test last week. / Aku mengikuti tes TOEFL minggu lalu.

(-) I did not take the TOEFL test last week. / Aku tidak mengikuti tes TOEFL minggu lalu.

(?) Did you take the TOEFL test last week? / Apakah kamu mengikuti tes TOEFL minggu lalu?

18. (+) Yesterday they were very happy because they won the match. / Kemarin mereka sangat bahagia karena mereka memenangkan pertandingannya.

(-) Yesterday they were not happy because they did not win the match. / Kemarin mereka tidak bahagia karena mereka tidak memenangkan pertandingannya.

(?) Were they very happy yesterday because they won the match? / Apakah mereka sangat bahagia kemarin karena memenangkan pertandingannya?

19. (+) I ordered Americano at Bono café yesterday. / Aku memesan Americano di kafe Bono kemarin.

(-) I did not order Americano at Bono café yesterday. / Aku tidak memesan Americano di kafe Bono kemarin.

(?)Did you order Americano at Bono café yesterday? / Apa kamu memesan Americano di kafe Bono kemarin?

20. (+) He learned English when he was in Connecticut. / Dia belajar bahasa Inggris ketika dia berada di Connecticut.

(-) He did not learn English when he was in Connecticut. / Dia tidak belajar bahasa Inggris ketika dia berada di Connecticut.

(?) Did he learn English when he was in Connecticut? / Apakah ia belajar bahasa Inggris ketika ia berada di Connecticut?

21. (+) Joko was here this morning. / Joko ada di sini tadi pagi.

(-) Joko was not here this morning. / Joko tidak ada di sini tadi pagi.

(?) Was Joko here this morning? / Apakah Joko ada di sini tadi pagi?

22. (+) They brought me lots of fruit when I was sick. / Mereka membawakanku banyak buah ketika aku sakit.

(-) They did not bring me lots of fruit when I was sick. / Mereka tidak membawakanku banyak buah ketika aku sakit.

(?) Did they bring you lots of fruit when you were sick? / Apakah mereka membawakanmu banyak buah ketika kamu sakit?

23. (+) Rafathar was absent yesterday because she visited her grandfather. / Rafathar kemarin absen karena ia mengunjungi kakeknya.

(-)Rafathar was not absent yesterday. / Rafathar tidak absen kemarin.

(?) Was Rafathar absent yesterday? / Apakah Rafathar absen kemarin?

24. (+) Last Thursday I stayed at my aunt’s house and my father picked me up. / Kamis lalu aku menginap di rumah tanteku dan ayahku menjemputku.

(-) Last Thursday I did not stay at my aunt’s house and my father did not pick me up. / Kamis lalu aku tidak menginap di rumah tanteku dan ayahku tidak menjemputku.

(?) Did you stay at your aunt’s house last Thursday and your father picked you up? / Apakah Kamis lalu kamu menginap di rumah tantemu dan ayahmu menjemputmu?

25. (+) My sister cried a lot. / Adikku banyak menangis.

(-) My sister did not cry a lot. / Adikku tidak banyak menangis.

(?) Did your sister cry a lot? / Apakah adikmu banyak menangis?